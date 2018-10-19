In this episode Mike and Mike discuss German drummer and international clinician Jost Nickel, who’s featured in the November issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on ways to challenge your technique by shifting accents within a pataflafla sticking. Up for review are several sets of handmade cymbals by Legado. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription offers

www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums

Jost Nickel feature

Legado cymbals review

Flam ostinatos article

Tama Iron Cobra 900 pedals

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast