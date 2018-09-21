In this episode Mike and Mike discuss October 2018 featured artist Drew Shoals of the pop/rock band Train. The education segment focuses on ways to incorporate the bell of the ride cymbal into your grooves. Up for review is the Hybrid lightweight/heavy-duty hardware by Canopus. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription options

www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums

Train’s Drew Shoals

Canopus Hybrid Series Hardware

Kicked-Up Bell Patterns

Tama Drums

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast