In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the October 2018 issue and discuss cover artist Eric Hernandez, who plays with pop superstar Bruno Mars. The education segment focuses on the hosts’ pre-gig warm-up routines. Up for review is a gorgeous stave mahogany bebop drumset from Sugar Percussion. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast