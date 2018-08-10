In this episode Mike and Mike dig back into the September issue and talk about featured artist Aaron Gillespie, who recently reunited with metalcore band Underoath after an eight-year hiatus. The education segment focuses on some hip odd-time grooves found in belly dance rhythms of the Middle East. Up for review is an innovative maple/carbon fiber hybrid kit from Solvenian company Bone Custom Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast