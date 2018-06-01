In this episode Mike and Mike crack open the July 2018 issue and discuss cover artist Kris Myers of Umphrey’s McGee. The education segment focuses on the blues shuffle. Up for review is the Clariett 8Pre USB audio interface from Focusrite. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription prices

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Kris Myers cover story

The blues shuffle

Focusrite Clarett 8Pre USB audio interface

To celebrate the one-millionth Mike and Mike Modern Drummer Podcast download, Ultimate Ears is hosting The Ultimate Giveaway for Drummers! You can win one of these great prizes!

One (1) grand prize winner will recieve a FREE pair of UE 6 PRO Custom In-Ear Monitors and a Sound Tap AC.

One (1) runner up winner will recieve a FREE pair of UE 900s and a Sound Tap AC.

Enter Here!

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast