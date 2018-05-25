In this episode Mike and Mike share some of their favorite drum solos of all time. The education segment focuses on different approaches to building independence. Up for review is the BopPad MIDI controller from Keith McMillan Instruments. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast