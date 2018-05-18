In this episode Mike and Mike share some exciting news regarding upcoming giveaways from Ultimate Ears, and they discuss June 2018 cover artist, legendary drummer/composer Stewart Copeland. The education segment focuses on some interesting phrasing possibilities when you play paradiddles as triplets. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Stewart Copeland cover story

Session Ace Hi-Beam LED flashlight

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast