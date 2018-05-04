In this episode Mike and Mike discuss Cuban-born jazz great Dafnis Prieto, whose new big band album, Back to the Sunset, is out now. The education segment focuses on a handful of must-know grooves for working drummers. Up for review is a 4.5×14 sterling silver snare from English drum builder Van Kleef. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription offers

MikesLessons.com subscription options

Dafnis Prieto Big Band story

Van Kleef Ageless Collection 4.5×14 silver snare review

