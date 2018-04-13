In this episode Mike and Mike discuss progressive metal master Travis Orbin, whose new EP, Silly String II, is transcribed in the May 2018 issue of Modern Drummer. The education segment focuses on how to use five-note phrasings in grooves. Up for review is the new Tour Custom drumset from Yamaha. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

