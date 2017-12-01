In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to the great R&B/pop drummer John Blackwell Jr. The education segment focuses on different ways to displace drum fills so that they resolve in less obvious ways. Up for review is the new Rydeen entry-level drumset from Yamaha. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
MikesLessons.com subscription offer
John Blackwell tribute
Fill displacements article
Yamaha Rydeen Modern Drummer review