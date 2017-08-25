In this episode, Mike and Mike zero in on some basics of music theory that every drummer should know. The featured artist is legendary R&B drummer James Gadson. Up for review is the Apollo 8P eight-channel audio interface from Universal Audio. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast.