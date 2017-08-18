In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Modern Drummer September 2017 featured artist Chris Turner of the tech-metal band Oceans Ate Alaska. The education segment focuses on how the hosts define “greatness” when it comes to drumming. Up for review is a 5.5×14 titanium snare from Dunnett Classic Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

