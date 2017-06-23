In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss different ways to use a metronome to improve timing and control. The featured artist is Death Cab for Cutie’s Jason McGerr. Up for review is a solid oak snare from Doc Sweeney Drums. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast