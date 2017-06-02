In this episode, Mike and Mike conclude their discussion on drum tuning with their favorite techniques for the toms. The featured artist is studio drummer Nir Z. Up for review is the RTOM Black Hole practice mute system. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
RTOM Black Hole review and demo.
Tim Ferriss podcasts with Jocko Willink
People and companies mentioned in this podcast.
Nir Z: @nirzidkyahu
Sonor Drums: @sonordrumco
Facebook: SABIANCymbals
Jocko Willink: @jockowillink
Tim Ferriss: @tferriss
@JohnMayer
@blakeshelton
@EvansDrumheads
@InnovativePerc
