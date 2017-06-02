In this episode, Mike and Mike conclude their discussion on drum tuning with their favorite techniques for the toms. The featured artist is studio drummer Nir Z. Up for review is the RTOM Black Hole practice mute system. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

