In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their techniques for tuning snare drums. The featured artist is R&B/pop/fusion great Chris Coleman. Up for review is the Nord Drum 3P multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Nord Drum 3P multipad review and demo
Tim Ferriss podcasts with Jocko Willink
Other mentions in Episode 94
Chris Coleman: @_CrC_
Nord: @nordkeyboards
Jocko Willink: @jockowillink
Tim Ferriss: @tferriss