In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their techniques for tuning snare drums. The featured artist is R&B/pop/fusion great Chris Coleman. Up for review is the Nord Drum 3P multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Nord Drum 3P multipad review and demo

Tim Ferriss podcasts with Jocko Willink

Other mentions in Episode 94

Chris Coleman: @_CrC_

Nord: @nordkeyboards

Jocko Willink: @jockowillink

Tim Ferriss: @tferriss