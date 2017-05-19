In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss their techniques for tuning drums. The featured artist is Poison’s Rikki Rockett. Up for review is a 6×14 stave-shell cherry snare from Sugar Percussion. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Rikki Rockett: www.rikkirockett.com/

Sugar Percussion: sugarpercussion.com/

Tune-Bot tuning calculator: tune-bot.com/calculator.html

Dave DiCenso’s “Using Your Mind to Improve Your Time”

Other mentions in Episode 93:

@RikkiRockett

@Poison

@SugarPercussion

@TuneBotDrum

DaveDicensodrums

