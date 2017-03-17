In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss legendary alt-rock drummer Dale Crover of the Melvins, who has a new project, Crystal Fairy, featuring Mars Volta’s Omar Rodriguez-Lopez. The education segment focuses on favorite sticking patterns for creating interesting rock grooves. Up for review are Tama’s super-slim Classic cymbal stand and heavy-duty Star single-tom stand. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

The Melvins: www.themelvins.net/

Tama Classic Stand.

Tama Star Single-Tom Stand.

