In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss April 2017 cover artist Matt Garstka of the progressive band Animals as Leaders. In the education segment, the hosts discuss some fun ways to interpret the written rhythms in Ted Reed’s classic book Syncopation. Up for review is a funky, compact shell pack by Dixon, called the Little Roomer, which is designed to expand a cajon into a full drumkit. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

