In this episode, Mike and Mike pay tribute to the late/great funk innovator Clyde Stubblefield. In the education segment, the hosts share some of their favorite exercises for improving the clarity and speed of the double-stroke roll. Up for review is the new X-Ray special effects series from Istanbul Mehmet. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

