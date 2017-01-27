In this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after attending Winter NAMM and then share two of their all-time favorite drum fills. The featured artist is Ray Luzier of the band Korn. In the gear review segment, Dawson talks about Gibraltar’s Beat EFX bass drum beater attachments. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

