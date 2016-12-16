In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of the current and past trends in drum gear. The featured artist is Guns n’ Roses’ Frank Ferrer. Up for review is the DrumLite LED system. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

DrumLite LED system demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/11/video-demo-drumlite-led-system/

Grover Pro non-spiral snare wires: http://groverpro.com/product/snare-wires

