In this episode of the Modern Drummer Podcast, Mike and Mike share their favorite daily warm-up exercises. The featured artist is Jerry Marotta, who played with prog/pop great Peter Gabriel on several of his landmark albums in the ’80s. Up for review is Roland’s SPD-SX multipad. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Jerry Marotta: http://www.jerrymarotta.com/

Roland SPD-SX: https://www.roland.com/us/products/spd-sx/

Matt Chamberlain video:

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast