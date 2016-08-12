The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 54: Developing a Drum Solo, Zildjian S Family, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss several techniques for developing a musical drum solo. The featured artist is former Violent Femmes drummer Victor DeLorenzo, who is currently leading a creative duo called Nineteen Thirteen. The gear review section focuses on Zildjian’s new b12-alloy S Family cymbals. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

September 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/07/september-2016-issue-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-snarky-puppys-robert-sput-searight-larnell-lewis-jason-jt-thomas/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Zildjian S Family cymbals demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/07/video-demo-zildjian-s-family-cymbals/

Clapping Music iOS app: http://clappingmusicapp.com/

