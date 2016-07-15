The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 50: All Listener Questions



In this special fiftieth episode, Mike and Mike take a break from the usual format and spend the entire hour fielding questions from their loyal listeners. The show will return to its regular flow for episode fifty-one.



Show Notes

August 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/06/august-2016-modern-drummer-magazine-featuring-slipknots-jay-weinberg/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

