The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 46: Notation Basics, Jost Nickel, Bone Essence Kit, and More



In this episode, Mike and Mike go over some basics of drum notation and discuss how they use it with their students. The featured artist this week is the great German drummer Jost Nickel. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his experience with the Essence series kit by Slovenian company Bone. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/05/july-modern-drummer-magazine-2016-gear-year-issue/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Jost Nickel drum solo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRPcKbuMYaY&feature=youtu.be

Bone Essence Series drumset demo: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2016/05/video-demo-bone-essence-series-drumset/

Beier Drums: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/12/video-demo-beier-15-steel-snare-drums/

