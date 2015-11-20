In this episode, Mike and Mike catch up after a crazy week of traveling. Dawson is just back from PASIC in San Antonio, Texas, and Johnston is calling in from his hotel in London as he wraps up a European clinic tour. After discussing PASIC and the tour, the hosts go into their ideas on the effects of drum depth on bass drums and snares. Then they discuss Frankie Banali’s new documentary on his life and career in Quiet Riot, and in the gear review section they talk about the Tru Tuner rapid tuning system, which was reviewed in the December 2015 issue of Modern Drummer.

