In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss different ways to position a bass drum mic, and then they dig deeper into Bill Bachman’s article on quintuplets from the December 2015 issue of Modern Drummer. Next, they give some additional background on jazz drummer Gerry Gibbs, who’s featured in the December issue. In the gear review section, Johnston details the differences between Meinl’s Benny Greb signature Sand ride and his signature Transition ride. The duo concludes with their picks of the week, which include an iPhone accessory and sticks designed especially for practicing.

Show Notes

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

