In this episode, Mike and Mike highlight a few of their favorite drumming apps, and they talk a bit about session great Russ Miller’s latest Concepts column in Modern Drummer before doing their best to dispel some of the myths of soundproofing a drum room. In the gear review section, they compare budget-level and professional-grade large-diaphragm condenser mics from Audio-Technica.

Show Notes

Time Trainer: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.justinguitar.app.TimeTrainer, https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/time-trainer-metronome/id502491350?mt=8

DrumJam: www.drumjamapp.com/

Tune-bot: itunes.apple.com/us/app/drum-tuning-calculator/id851864924?mt=8, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.overtone.tunebot&hl=en

Jammit: www.jammit.com/

MimiCopy: itunes.apple.com/us/app/mimicopy-slow-down-pitch-shift/id405894824?mt=8

Audio-Technica: www.audio-technica.com/cms/happenings/2de329d9f421d2c2/

Rooster Thrones: www.roosterthrones.com

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

