In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss some of the things included in the November 2015 issue of Modern Drummer, including Johnston’s Rock & Jazz Clinic article on developing bass drum speed. They also talk about cover artist Brian Frasier-Moore, who’s currently drumming for Madonna, and they dig into their thoughts on the differences between coated and clear drumheads. In the gear review section, Dawson shares his impressions of Soultone’s new Noa series pre-pack and several Gaai snare drums. The show concludes with a website and app recommendation from the hosts.



Show Notes

Follow Brian Frasier-Moore on Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BrianFrasierM.

November Rock & Jazz Clinic Video:

https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/09/video-lesson-bass-drum-development-with-mike-johnston/

Soultone Noa Cymbal Pack Video Demo:

https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/09/video-demo-soultone-noa-cymbal-pack/

Gaai Snare Drums Video Demo:

https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/09/video-demo-gaai-sun-stars-collection-snare-drums/

Curiosity Stream:

https://curiositystream.com/lp?utm_campaign=S-Brand&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_content=headline1&utm_term=curiosity%20stream&gclid=CJro0vKjx8gCFUwYHwodSGoL6Q

LiveBPM:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/livebpm-beat-detector/id554766778?mt=8

Get the November 2015 Issue of Modern Drummer at: https://www.moderndrummer.com/2015/09/november-2015-issue-of-modern-drummer-featuring-brian-frasier-moore/



“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

