In this episode, Mike and Mike talk a ton about independence. They identify some of their favorite drummers who display amazing independence and share specific exercises that they’ve used over the years to improve their own four-way coordination. Then Johnston expands on the ideas he introduced in his article in the February issue, titled “Odd Groupings Over the Samba.” Continuing the discussion on miking the drumset, Mike and Mike go over their favorite two-mic setups. Then Dawson digs deeper into Keller’s new Magnum Series maple shells, which he recently reviewed in Modern Drummer.

https://media.blubrry.com/mdpodcastmikeandmike/p/www.moderndrummer.com/wp-content/uploads/podcasts/Episode-3-Independence-FINAL-MIX.mp3

