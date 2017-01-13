Episode 75: Stella Mozgawa, Transcribing Drum Parts, Natal Café Racer, and More

Your Rating User Rating : 0.6 ( 1 votes )



In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss February 2017 Modern Drummer cover artist Stella Mozgawa of the indie-rock band Warpaint. They also dig into the topic of transcribing drum parts from recordings and how to get the most from them. Up for review is UK-based company Natal’s new Café Racer bebop drumset. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Mike Johnston’s Mikeslessons.com.

Stella Mozgawa mini-documentaries: Stella Mozgawa, Guitar Center Presents: Stella Mozgawa.

Warpaint live at Bonnaroo show.

Natal Café Racer video demo

Stick Technique book.

