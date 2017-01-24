On the Beat with Conor Sullivan of Ice Nine Kills: Talks Setup and Latest Release

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

What’s up, MD! This is Conor Sullivan, drummer of the theatrical metalcore band Ice Nine Kills. We have done countless tours supporting and headlining across the US, Canada, UK, and Europe. We are currently supporting our latest and most successful album Every Trick in the Book, released December 2016, on Fearless Records.

My go-to setup for our vigorous tour schedule hasn’t changed much in the last couple years; I think I’ve found a great combination of quality and durability that is vital to any touring musician. I use a custom kit from SJC drums, a black/white/red duco-inspired fade with sparkle fleck thrown in. I’m rocking an 18×22 kick drum for that punchy yet big sound. I just switched to a double rack tom setup that I’m digging a lot (stuck with traditional sizing, 8×10, 9×12, and 14×16). My snare is a 6.5×14 10-ply shell with re-rings, which delivers that powerful crack needed to cut through our intense mix.

I’ve used TRX cymbals for six years, and I love them. Much to everyone’s despair in the band, I tend to lean towards bigger and thicker cymbals since I’m a hard hitter. I use 14″ Blend series hats, 20″ LTD crash-ride, 20″ Icon Heavy crash-ride, 22″ Blend ride, and 20″ Icon China. (Also 12″ BRT China and a 10″ ALT splash for some added flavor.)

Some additional items around the kit include Evans drumheads, Vater drumsticks Fatback 3As, and Drumdots for sound control. All my hardware is DW, including a 9000 double pedal.

Each member uses in-ear monitors and plays to a click track, keeping our live show incredibly precise and orchestrated down to the last hit. We don’t use cabs or floor monitors on stage, so other than drums, we have virtually no stage noise. We use a trigger on my kick drum, which we blend with the natural sound of the kick for a clean and consistent sound out front. The trigger is also perfect for our in-ear monitors because being a digital signal it doesn’t allow any bleed from anything else on stage to clutter up our in-ear mixes.

Our latest release proved to be the most extreme drumming yet. Each track follows a fast-paced, pattern-filled trend, taking influence all the way from players like Chris Adler to Carter Beauford. We have never tried to be an extremely flashy band when it came to drumming, but throwing in tasteful fills and patterns that catch your ear make it unique and enjoyable to play.

Below you can watch a drum cam from a performance on our last headlining tour. One of the songs is the closing track to ETITB, titled “Hell in the Hallways.”

Thanks for reading and see you on the road!

Watch “Hell In The Hallways” here:

Plot Sickens Drum video cam:

Alice Drum video cam:

For more, visit www.Iceninekills.com and Facebook.com/iceninekills.