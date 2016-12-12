Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

Industry Spotlight

Sweetwater

Text and video by Miguel Monroy

We recently had the opportunity to visit Sweetwater in Fort Wayne, Indiana. During our visit, Drums Senior Category Manager Randy Pratt and Drummer/Content Specialist Nick D’Virgilio gave us an exclusive look at what happens behind the scenes at their state-of-the-art facility. They also talked about what people can expect when dealing with the online retailer and additional services that the company provides, such as educational workshops and full-blown recording sessions. Sweetwater began in the late ’70s as a mobile recording unit out of a 1966 VW bus and since then has grown into one of the leading online retailers in the United States. We hope you enjoy this exclusive Industry Spotlight with Sweetwater!