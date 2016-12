(Available in print and digitally Dec 29, 2016)

Volume 41 • Number 2

On the Cover

Stella Mozgawa

“People are making music in such crazy ways! The levels of involvement and collaboration are so different now.”

Warpaint’s drummer has kept her workload fresh and ful lling by staying open to any creative method that’s thrown at her. In the process, she’s become one of the most intriguing percussive voices of her generation. ~ by Adam Budofsky

FEATURES

KORN’S RAY LUZIER

Sure, you can teach an old dog new tricks—if he’s like this rare pro, who’s as hungry for unique experiences at forty-seven as he was at seventeen. ~ by Mike Haid

TESTAMENT’S GENE HOGLAN

Does the Atomic Clock ever stop ticking? Not as long as there’s new metal to

be made. And there’s always new metal to be made. ~ by David Ciauro

JOSH GROBAN’S BLAIR SINTA

Fifteen years after landing his breakout gig with Alanis Morissette, he’s extended his real-world experience in multiple directions, including a fresh take on online lessons. ~ by Ilya Stemkovsky

THOR HARRIS

He recently stepped aside from the ragingly artful New York musical institution Swans to concentrate on his signi cantly more subdued but equally ambitious solo project. ~ by Will Romano

ARI HOENIG

What—a modern-jazz concept album? Well, it should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the New York drummer, who long ago taught us to expect the unexpected. ~ by Ken Micallef

ROB THOMAS’S ABE FOGLE

Coming up, he couldn’t have known how far his melting-pot listening habits would one day lead him. ~ by Billy Amendola

Lessons

Basics – Threes and Fives

Fills With Odd Groupings ~ by Jayson Brinkworth

Rock ’n’ Jazz Clinic – Groove Construction

Part 10: Exploring a Killer Cowbell Pattern ~ by Jost Nickel

Strictly Technique – Swiss Rudiments

Basel Drumming, Part 4 ~ by Claus Hessler

Rock Perspectives – Odd Subdivision Odd beats

Ten- and Fourteen-Note Groupings ~ by Aaron Edgar

Jazz Drummer’s Workshop – Beyond the Noteheads

Beyond the Noteheads Bene ts and Strategies for Transcribing, Part 1

~ by Steve Fidykl

Rock Perspectives – A New Perspective

Displacing Two-Over-Three Polyrhythms ~ by Aaron Edgar

Concepts – A New Year, A New You?

Reviewing and Renewing Your Goals, Part 2 ~ by Russ Miller

EQUIPMENT

Product Close-Up

• Natal Collector’s Series Cherry/Mahogany Drumset

• Paiste Sahra and Kirkor Signature Rides

• Roland LED System

• Gibraltar 6×14 Poplar Prestige Snare

• Latin Percussion Americana and Matador Cajons, Cajon Saddle, and Percussion Pack

Gearing Up: Nile’s George Kollias



New and Notable

DEPARTMENTS

AN EDITOR’S OVERVIEW – Signal to Noise



by Michael Dawson

Readers’ Platform: Do You Transcribe?

News:

New Jamire Williams album, Hayley Cramer on tour with Pop Evil, and more

Retailer Profile

Main Drag Music

Showcase Featuring Drum Market

Critique:

Tony Williams on Miles Davis’s Freedom Jazz Dance, Steve Gadd’s Way Back Home DVD, and more

Backbeats:

2016 Sydney Vintage and Custom Drum Expo

Encore:

Blue Öyster Cult’s Agents of Fortunee

Kit of the Month – Cocktail Convenience



Contest – Enter to win a DW Design series setup worth more

than $9,600!

Get the February ’17 issue!