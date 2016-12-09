$0.00
Post

Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 71: Chris Dave, Feel Vs. Analysis, Istanbul Mehmet Rides, and More

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and Mike

In this episode, Mike and Mike crack open the January 2017 issue and discuss cover artist Chris Dave. They also talk about learning new concepts through feel versus analysis. Up for review is a pair of Istanbul Mehmet dark and dry 22″ rides. After answering a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: https://secure.ablesoftsolutions.com/pdmg/SecurePages/NewSub.aspx?pi=MDRM
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t-e4YJ-3Cb0
Instanbul Mehmet Kirkor and Sahra ride cymbals demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/11/video-demo-istanbul-mehmet-sahra-kirkor-signature-rides/
Jim Keltner on Jim Oblon’s “Lucille”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGtqR4kGaZ0
Mike Johnston’s Practice “Kit”: https://kit.com/drumteacher76/the-practice-kit

The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

  1. Valerian Riddle says

    Chris went to Howard and is REALLY BIG on transcription, being able to read music, being an overall disciplined musician. You don’t really get to his level without being able to understand rhythm at a high level.

