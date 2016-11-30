$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Education / Video Lesson! Papa Jo Jones Drum Fill with John Xepoleas
Education

Video Lesson! Papa Jo Jones Drum Fill with John Xepoleas

Views 2950

 This excerpt is taken from the complete article that appears in the January 2017 issue, which is available here.

Jazz Drummer’s Workshop

Papa Jo Jones Drum Fill

Incorporating a Classic Jazz Lick

by John Xepoleas

In this lesson we’ll explore a versatile and great-sounding fill from jazz legend Papa Jo Jones. The basic pattern is notated in Exercise 1. Pay close attention to the sticking—it’s essential to start and end the fill with your lead hand.

 
For the complete lesson with transcriptions, check out the January 2017 issue, which is available here.

January 2017 issue featuring Chris Dave

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.