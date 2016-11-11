Episode 67: Gig Bag Essentials, Michael Shrieve, Canopus Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the gear and accessories they make sure to take with them to every gig. The featured artist is original Santana drummer Michael Shrieve. Up for review is a trio of workhorse snares from Canopus. Then after answering a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Canopus video demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/10/video-demo-canopus-yaiba-ii-maple-yaiba-ii-birch-and-black-nickel-brass-snares/

“Baby Steps to Giant Steps”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/turn-it-up-lay-it-down-vol./id254883619