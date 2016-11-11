$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 67: Gig Bag Essentials, Michael Shrieve, Canopus Snares, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 67: Gig Bag Essentials, Michael Shrieve, Canopus Snares, and More

Views 894

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike discuss the gear and accessories they make sure to take with them to every gig. The featured artist is original Santana drummer Michael Shrieve. Up for review is a trio of workhorse snares from Canopus. Then after answering a couple listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:07:26 — 30.9MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Canopus video demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/10/video-demo-canopus-yaiba-ii-maple-yaiba-ii-birch-and-black-nickel-brass-snares/
“Baby Steps to Giant Steps”: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/turn-it-up-lay-it-down-vol./id254883619

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.