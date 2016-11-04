$0.00
Post

Episode 66: Ash Soan, Gretsch Hammered Steel Snare, and More

Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeIn this episode, Mike and Mike discuss Wilco drummer Glenn Kotche’s solo drum composition “Monkey Chant.” Then they share some ideas for how to apply the exercises from the classic book Stick Control to the drumset. The featured artist is UK session great Ash Soan. Up for review is Gretsch’s 5×14 hammered black-steel snare. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription: www.moderndrummer.com/subscribe/
Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com
Glenn Kotche’s “Monkey Chant”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VwekSyWxcgg
Gretsch drum demo: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/10/video-demo-gretsch-renown-rn2-drumset-full-range-hammered-black-steel-snare/
Black Widow Drum Web: http://www.blackwidowdrumweb.com/

