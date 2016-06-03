$0.00
0 items in the shopping bag
Unfortunately, your shopping bag is empty.
Go to the shop
advertisement

Post

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Podcasts / Mike and Mike Podcast / Episode 44: Compression, Dunnett Snares, and More
Mike and Mike Podcast

Episode 44: Compression, Dunnett Snares, and More

Views 56

The Modern Drummer Podcast with Mike and MikeThe Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 44: Compression, Dunnett Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss compression and how it’s used on drums for recording. The featured artist is producer/drummer/songwriter Greg Wells, who’s interviewed in the July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review segment, the hosts discuss the new Dunnett Dreamtime Australian-timber snares. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Podcast (mike-and-mike): Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:10:03 — 32.1MB)

Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS

Show Notes

July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/july-modern-drummer-magazine-2016-gear-year-issue/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Greg Wells drum recording tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxxepqIwpB0

Dunnett Dreamtime snares demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/video-demo-dunnett-dreamtime-snare-drums/

Gibraltar Quick-Release hi-hat clutch: http://www.gibraltarhardware.com/?cid=27&fa=detail&mid=2838&sid=361

 

 

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

 

Leave a Reply

advertisement
From Our Sponsors

About This Website

Modern Drummer, the world's most widely read drum magazine, is a monthly publication targeting the interests of drummers and percussionists.