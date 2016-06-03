The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike Episode 44: Compression, Dunnett Snares, and More

In this episode, Mike and Mike discuss compression and how it’s used on drums for recording. The featured artist is producer/drummer/songwriter Greg Wells, who’s interviewed in the July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer. In the gear review segment, the hosts discuss the new Dunnett Dreamtime Australian-timber snares. After fielding several listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.



Show Notes

July 2016 issue of Modern Drummer: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/july-modern-drummer-magazine-2016-gear-year-issue/

Mike Johnston’s website: www.mikeslessons.com

Greg Wells drum recording tutorial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxxepqIwpB0

Dunnett Dreamtime snares demos: http://www.moderndrummer.com/site/2016/05/video-demo-dunnett-dreamtime-snare-drums/

Gibraltar Quick-Release hi-hat clutch: http://www.gibraltarhardware.com/?cid=27&fa=detail&mid=2838&sid=361

“The Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike” is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast

