Eric Singer and KISS Live At The Staples Center

Enter Today

Modern Drummer Online Contest Consumer Disclosure

CHILDREN’S PRIVACY: IF YOU’RE 14 YEARS OF AGE OR YOUNGER, PLEASE READ THIS!

If you are a child under 14 years of age, you should not submit any personal information without the written consent of your parents or legal guardian. If you are under 14 and want to submit your personal information to us, you should ask your parents/legal guardian(s) to send an email to [email protected] specifically authorizing us to collect your personal information through this website. We do not intend to sell, license, or trade any such information collected to third parties. Parents may also review or change the personal information of their children provided to us or further refuse our collection of such information by sending an email to [email protected]. In the event that any child 14 years old or younger has a winning entry, the winning prize shall only be delivered to such child’s parents or legal guardian.

RULES