Next Jazz Legacy’s Mentorship Program For Women and Non-Binary Musicians: Apply Now

Next Jazz Legacy, a program from New Music USA and The Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, has opened applications for their third year of mentorship. The program pairs emerging women and non-binary musicians with established jazz mentors, all headed by legendary jazz musician and Modern Drummer‘s April 2023 cover star, Terri Lyne Carrington.

Women and non-binary musicians have historically faced inequities in advancing their careers, and Carrington herself has been adamant about making more room at the drumming table. The Next Jazz Legacy program aims to provide close mentorship, intensive workshops, and major live performances for its mentees to learn and gain from. Past mentors of the program include Makaya McCraven, Brandee Younger, Moor Mother, Christian McBride, Esperanza Spalding, Bill Stewart, Wayne Shorter, Bobby McFerrin, Tia Fuller, and more. The program features a wide range of showcase opportunities throughout the country, as well as a comprehensive professional package that includes a $10,000 grant.

Applications are open today (August 31st) and close on October 16th. To apply, you must be based in the US or a US territory, a woman or non-binary improviser in jazz, an emerging artist with substantial professional experience, 21-35 years old, and available for full participation in the program between January 2024 and December 2024. Advertisement

Apply for the Next Jazz Legacy program here.

 


