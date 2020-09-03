Win an exclusive Modern Drummer Neil Peart prize package!

To celebrate the publication of the first volume of Modern Drummer’s Legends book series, featuring Rush drummer Neil Peart, we’re giving away five sets of a commemorative T-shirt, a special NP poster, and print and digital versions of Legends: Neil Peart, the first in a new series of MD books on iconic drummers.

Legends features all nine of the Neil’s Modern Drummer cover stories, plus the contents of our May 2020 tribute issue to the late, great drumming icon, including charts, analysis of the drumming across Rush’s entire catalog, a rundown of his classic drum setups, and much more.

Giveaway registration begins on 09/01/20, and ends on 10/31/20. First group of Five (5) winners will be selected on 10/05/20, and a second group of Five (5) winners will be selected on 11/04/20. See Giveaway Rules for more details.

