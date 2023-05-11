John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Jeff “Tain” Watts

About John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Jeff “Tain” Watts

John’s guest is legendary Jazz drummer, composer, band leader and seven-time Grammy winner, Jeff “Tain” Watts. John and Jeff talk about when they met in 1980 while Jeff was attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, Jeff’s background in Classical Music, and moving to New York at age 22 as his career took off. Jeff also talks about moving to Los Angeles and his years as the drummer for The Tonight Show band, and much more!

