John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cindy Blackman Santana

About John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Cindy Blackman Santana

John’s guest is the incomparable Cindy Blackman Santana! Cindy talks about her formative years as a drummer and hearing Max Roach for the first time, and shortly after, the great Tony Williams and the influence Tony has on her playing. Attending Berklee College of Music and later studying with the legendary Alan Dawson. Moving from Boston to New York and establishing herself in the New York jazz scene. Auditioning for Lenny Kravitz in 1993 and playing with Lenny for 17 years. Being the drummer in her husband’s band, the legendary Carlos Santana, since 2016, as well as leading her own band, and much more!

Check out Cindy’s website for 2023 Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana Quartet tour dates! https://cindyblackmansantana.com/

Check out John’s new podcast “TrackTalk” and subscribe! www.youtube.com/c/JohnDeChristopherLiveFromMyDrumRoom

Audio

Video