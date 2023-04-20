John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Gary Husband

John’s guest is drummer/multi-instrumentalist, pianist, keyboard player, composer and producer, Gary Husband. John and Gary go back to Gary’s early years studying classical piano and his transition to drums. Becoming a professional musician at age 13, which led to an incredible career, recording and performing with Allan Holdsworth, Jack Bruce, Jeff Beck, Billy Cobham, Level 42 to name a few. Gary reflected on his long history with legendary guitarist Allan Holdsworth and how that led to his current project, “The Trackers.” Gary and John recalled Zildjian’s Tribute to Ginger Baker in 2008 where played keyboards in the house band, along with Simon Phillips, Tony Levin and Keith Carlock. Stories about Elvin Jones, Tony Williams and much more. They also played two tracks from “The Trackers: Vaudeville 8:45.”



