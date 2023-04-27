John DeChristopher Live From My Drum Room With Clint de Ganon
John’s guest is veteran New York drummer, Clint de Ganon! Clint’s TV, film, recording and performance credits are staggering, including Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning “West Side Story 2021” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” “The Only Murders In The Building” “American Horror Story” and more. Clint and John talk about what it takes to be a first call, in-demand drummer and working with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Paul Shaffer, Art Garfunkel and more. Clint held the drum chair for over a dozen Broadway shows, including Grammy and Tony Award winning musicals, “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” & “Hairspray” as well as “Footloose” to name a few. You’ll see why he continues to be one of New York’s busiest drummers. Check out Clint’s discography! https://www.discogs.com/artist/319912-Clint-De-Ganon Check out John’s other show “TrackTalk” and please subscribe! @livefrommydrumroom
