TBT Pop up Podcast with Steve Jordan

Steve Jordan joins Billy Amendola & David Frangioni on this “Pop Up Podcast” to talk about a few topics not mentioned in his January 2021 cover story, as well as a few of the drummers who had a significant influence on him. His new record, “Beat Odyssey,” with former Beastie Boys d.j. Mix Master Mike is out now on Jay-Vee Records.

You can watch and hear Steve and Mix Master Mike’s video premiere at the MD Festival, streaming now on moderndrummer.com

Audio

Video