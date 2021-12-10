Episode 59: Billy Amendola with Clint de Ganon.

Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola and his guest Clint de Ganon. This special podcast is brought to you by Vibes high-fidelity earplugs. https://www.discovervibes.com/new-products/vibes-high-fidelity-ear-plugs

Clint, one of the busiest behind the scenes drummers/composers has a diverse resume. Known for his professionalism work ethic has kept him a first call studio recording/performer/composer for over thirty-plus years.

Not your typical Broadway Drummer, de Ganon has done his share of impressive plays. Carole King’s “Beautiful,” “Hairspray,” “Footloose,” and more. He’s recorded the music for hundreds of TV shows including the popular Amazon Prime series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Clint shares how he survived the pandemic, being prepared for any gig at a moment’s notice and doing the music for the new Steven Spielberg blockbuster “West Side Story.” (which he also appears on screen in a cameo).

Performing and or recording with Stevie Wonder, Manhattan Transfer, Tom Scott, Hiram Bullock, Will Lee, Paul Shaffer, John Tropea, Art Garfunkel and way too many to name has kept Clint’s phone ringing for years and we’re sure for years to come. Enjoy!

