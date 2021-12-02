Episode 58: Modern Drummer Updates and 2021 Festival Announcement

Hello everyone! Welcome to this week’s Modern Drummer Podcast. This week Billy Amendola and David Frangioni speak openly about the current state of the Modern Drummer brand. Joining us in conversation are world educator Dom Famularo and M-Network TV/Film producer Thom Mozloom. It’s a candid fly-on-the-wall conversation that explains what’s happening in the world of MD.

We are also proud to “officially” announce the 2021 Modern Drummer Festival to debut stream on December 25th on the Modern Drummer Website. Would you please go to: https://www.moderndrummer.com/festival2021/ for details, VIP packages, tickets, and more?

Happy Hanukkah, Happy Holidays season! We look forward to spending Xmas with you! We can’t think of a better gift for the musician in your life. We can’t stress enough how much we appreciate our readers and supporters, and we look forward to a safe, healthy, and happy 2022. Enjoy!

