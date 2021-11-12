Special #TBT Veterans Day Podcast with Billy Amendola, Lauren Monroe, Rick Allen and friends.

An extraordinary collection of music’s most influential & legendary drummers have joined Rick Allen of Def Leppard & Raven Drum Foundation in their mission to provide trauma recovery & healing for veterans and to help reduce the rate of suicide.

The auction starts today Vet Day, NOV 11th at 9AM PT – NOV 22nd at 9PM PT

Rick will be the first to reveal his rock and roll memorabilia up for auction.

Other drummers include Shannon Larkin of Godsmack, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Sheila E, Todd Sucherman of Styx, Kenny Aronoff, Zac Hanson of Hanson, Joey Kramer of Aerosmith, Steve Smith, Jason Bonham, John Lum, Jim Keltner, Ringo Starr and more.

Each day will feature a new artist and reveal their drum package and bidding will begin.

The auction will conclude at 9 PM PT on Monday, November 22, 2021, 12 days after launching.

Items won will be shipped to the highest bidders in time for the holidays!

Visit www.12drummersdrumming.org to learn more.

Welcome to an exceptional #TBT Modern Drummer Podcast with Billy Amendola, Lauren Monroe, Rick Allen, and a few of our beautiful friends who pop in to give back and show their support (we’re not going to give it away, you have to watch). This podcast was a fun one (the out-takes “off the record” are even more incredible) but, as much fun as we had to put this together, it’s a severe issue that we all need to help with. Please go to the MD website and the Raven Foundation for more details and info for “12 Drummers Drumming” and support our veterans.

Rick & Lauren along with their foundation for over the past twenty years is a blessing for the world and has helped so many people. We’re all grateful that we all get to be in a position to help make the world a better place. Please join us. Remember, “one world.” Please watch, share to get the word out, and God Bless us all.